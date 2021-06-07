Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Monday): Today’s a lot like Sunday, except we have more cloud cover in the afternoon, meaning it’s probably not quite as hot. But humidity is a touch higher (dew points in the upper 60s), so it feels about the same. With increasing moisture and winds from the south, a few showers and storms may flare up (40 percent chance) by late afternoon, especially south and west of the District. Highs are about 90. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A shower or storm could linger into the evening; otherwise, it’s partly cloudy and muggy with lows within a few degrees of 70. Light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another hot and humid (dew points near 70) day. Skies should remain partly sunny though early to midafternoon as temperatures approach 90 for highs. By the late afternoon and into the evening, quite a few showers and storms may pop up in the region, offering about a 60 percent chance to get wet. Some storms could produce very heavy rain and lightning. Winds are light from the west, but some localized strong gusts are possible in thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Some evening showers and storms remain possible, with activity generally waning after sunset, although some rain could linger a bit later. Skies are mostly cloudy with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday is a lot like Tuesday: partly sunny and steamy with numerous showers and storms flaring up as the day wears on (highest chances in the afternoon into the evening). Some storms could produce very heavy rain and present the threat of localized flooding. The chance of rain is about 70 percent. Highs are near 90. Confidence: Medium
A front may get hung up over the area Thursday and Friday, bringing considerable cloud cover and bouts of showers and storms, most numerous in the afternoon and evening. The rain could be heavy at times and again pose a risk of flooding. The clouds and rain may hold highs to near 80 with lows 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium
Although we can’t rule out a passing shower on Saturday, the front may push far enough south to help us dry out over the weekend. One thing is for sure: It will not be nearly as hot as this past weekend, and humidity should also be more tolerable. Highs both days should range from 80 to 85 under partly cloudy skies. Lows are mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium