Through Tonight: We should see some clearing compared with the day. However, partly cloudy skies persist. Lows are near 70 in the cooler spots to the mid-70s downtown. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain increasing during the day. There could be a shower in the morning, and there’s a somewhat higher chance of a storm later in the afternoon or evening. Most spots won’t see much, but a few could see some quick downpours. Temperatures will rise to near 90 for highs. Given the high humidity, with dew points near 70, plan on sweating a lot. Winds are out of the south and southwest around five to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is high at 21.73 grains per cubic meter of air. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores and weed pollen are low.
90s: Today was also Washington’s seventh day this year in which highs rose to or past 90 degrees. That’s about twice the average to date, and last year we’d seen three at this point.
