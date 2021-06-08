Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Partly sunny, hot and quite humid with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and soupy dew points near 70 to the low 70s again. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible midafternoon into the evening. Winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph (except gusty around any thunderstorms). Any storms that do develop may deliver heavy downpours. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Still the chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms this evening and overnight. Lows only drift down to the low to middle 70s with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions. Winds from the southwest at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Continued hot and humid with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies at times. Highs again reach the upper 80s to low 90s with moderate to high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s). Scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon into evening, with some storms capable of heavy downpours ad localized flooding risks. Light winds from the west to southwest at about 5 mph (except gusty around storms). Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy and muggy again with lows in the lower to middle 70s, along with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday starts to retreat on the heat with mostly cloudy skies, more numerous showers and storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding could be a concern. Highs should peak in the 80s, but a cool front could drop temperatures into the 70s by late afternoon into the evening. More showers, storms or periods of rain possible Thursday night with lows in the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium
Friday should be our coolest day of the workweek with more showers likely and maybe thunderstorms under cloudy skies. Highs only reach the middle to upper 70s. The chance of showers and storms continues Friday night with lows drifting lower into the 60s under cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
The weekend starts mostly cloudy and relatively cool, with Saturday highs only in the 70s and the chance of an occasional shower. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with a shower still possible and lows in the 60s. Sunday could see a morning shower but tries to shift to partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium