What makes Thursday morning’s eclipse special is that it’s a sunrise eclipse, making for dramatic photo opportunities as the eclipsed sun poses over the ocean or as a backdrop for city skylines. As one goes farther north, there will be a deeper eclipse, with more of the sun obscured by the moon.
If you’re curious about when to look up, you can find local sunrise and eclipse times here. In D.C., 55 percent of the sun will be blocked, with maximum eclipse coming just five minutes after sunrise at 5:42 a.m. Buffalo will see 78 percent coverage centered right around sunrise.
You may recall that a coast-to-coast swath of the United States enjoyed a total solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017, for the first time since the 1970s. The next total solar eclipse to occur over the Lower 48 will take place April 8, 2024.
For this event, the moon won’t appear large enough in the sky to fully cover the sun. We call this an annular eclipse, when the moon becomes fully immersed in the sun and yields a glowing ring of light.
With an annular eclipse there is no path of totality. Instead, the ring of fire will be visible in rural parts of Ontario and extreme northern Quebec. A swath of Greenland and Russia will experience this as well, but there are no major cities in the path in those regions.
Stateside, clouds could threaten in some locations, particularly along and south of a moisture boundary that will stall near the New York City Tri-State Area.
Low- to mid-level clouds could be problematic from the nation’s capital and west toward the Ohio Valley, with a few showers and storms dotting the landscape from the central Appalachians to North Carolina. Washington could be fringed by a few breaks of clearing skies to the north, but the forecast doesn’t now offer much reason for optimism.
Closer to New York City, a push of dry air from the north should scour out any clouds that may get in the way, allowing for prime viewing. New England has a good shot of mostly clear skies, too. We just outlined part of the region in yellow to account for patchy high clouds left over from thunderstorms over the Northern Plains that may be surfing the jet stream eastward.
Additional low clouds could pose some concerns in southern Ontario and perhaps northern North Dakota, with some spillover into Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Clouds aren’t necessarily a deal-breaker. Some photographers welcome them during partial solar eclipses, because if the clouds are thin enough, it filters some of the sun’s harmful rays and makes for interesting and visually compelling shots.
It’s important to remember that, as this is not a total solar eclipse, eye protection is required the entire time. If you have leftover eclipse glasses from 2017, Thursday offers a great opportunity to put them to use — after inspecting them to ensure they are free of pinholes, scratches or imperfections.
As a general rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to never look at the sun. The next full annular ring of fire eclipse will be visible from the contiguous United States on Oct. 14, 2023.