Through tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy this evening and into the night. Muggy conditions will persist. There’s a shot at a few showers or storms. If so, it seems a good bet most spots will miss out. Lows will be mainly in the low and mid-70s. Winds will be light from the west.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): There could be a patch or two of fog near sunrise. Otherwise, it will be a lot like today. With some luck, it will be slightly less hot and humid. That still means temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 for highs, with dew points rising to about 70. Some storms seem likely to develop in the heat of the day. Like today, it will probably be hit-or-miss, although some spots could see downpours.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is low/moderate. The other major allergens are low.
