Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): A stray shower or two is possible this morning. Otherwise it’s rinse and repeat, with partly sunny skies, high humidity (dew points near 70) and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Like yesterday, scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon into evening, with some areas seeing heavy rain and lightning, and others nothing. Winds are light and mainly from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms still possible during the evening. Overnight we’re warm and muggy with light winds, stagnant air and lows in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): A bit of a broken record with again partly sunny skies and high humidity. Should be a little cooler though, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. And this time we should see more numerous showers and storms during the afternoon into evening. Flooding is a concern as any storms could produce very heavy rain. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms continue during the evening and possibly overnight as well, with flooding still a concern. Lows drop to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
A cold front cools us down considerably on Friday with mostly cloudy skies, occasional showers likely and maybe a thundershower, and highs only in the upper 60s to mid-70s. A few showers could linger into Friday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
The weekend doesn’t look too bad at this point. Plenty of clouds early Saturday, but perhaps only a chance of isolated showers, with skies turning partly sunny and highs in the low 80s. Skies continue partly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 80s and still a chance of a late-day shower or storm. Both days are only moderately humid with dew points in the low 60s. Saturday night lows settle in the 60s. Confidence: Medium