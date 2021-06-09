Through tonight: Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible this evening into the early night. Any storms may contain heavy and potentially locally flooding rain. Many or most spots stay dry. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Winds are light and variable.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It will be a bit like today — perhaps a degree or two cooler given more widespread thicker clouds, plus maybe a greater number of showers and storms. Once again, any storms could drop very heavy rain. Highs will be mainly in the mid-80s. Winds will be from the northeast around 10 mph, with higher gusts.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.
