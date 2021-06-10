Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Thursday): There will be plenty of clouds but probably enough breaks of sun to push highs into the low to mid-80s. Humidity levels are high (dew points near 70), making it less than comfortable. A shower could pop up almost any time, but most should wait until mid- to late afternoon to fire up. A thundershower is possible but not likely to be severe. Winds are minimal. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Showers become more numerous through the night and a stray thundershower is still possible. Easterly breezes are very light. Lows mainly hold in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Showers remain active through the day with little if any sun time. Temperatures barely climb, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s give air-conditioning units a needed break. Light breezes come from the east. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: There is little letup in the scattered showers until very late night. Much of the area could end up with an inch of rain or better from this two-day event. Lows slip to the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Skies should partially clear on Saturday and, with a little luck, showers should be out of the picture. Highs hold in the upper 70s to low 80s. The first sign of the new crescent moon shows up early evening, hovering over Venus in the west, and will be over Mars the next night. Overnight lows are mainly in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
Sunday is partly sunny and high temperatures scoot back up to mainly the mid-80s. Fortunately, humidity levels are still moderate. Showers and a stray thundershower are a decent bet later in the day and into the evening. Overnight lows fall to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
Mainly sunny skies on Monday allow highs to still reach the mid- to upper 80s even though cooler air is starting to move in. Confidence: Medium