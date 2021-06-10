According to the National Weather Service, an exit ramp from Interstate 66 to Nutley St. in Vienna was closed due to high water.
It was a steamy one, with temperatures getting into the mid-80s to near 90 for highs. That juice helped fire up scattered to numerous storms across the region. While it has not been a deluge for everyone, some flooding has occurred as a result of a few heavy, slow-moving storms. Expect more rain on Friday.
Through tonight: Showers and storms, some with very heavy rain, will continue into the night. Downpours late this afternoon prompted a flood warning in parts of Anne Arundel and Prince Georges counties that will continue until 10 p.m. as more rain is possible. The warning area includes Bowie, Largo, Upper Marlboro and Camp Springs. Up to 1 to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in this area.
Scattered (hit-or-miss) downpours are possible over much of the region through the evening, though storms may tend to drift south and weaken some after dark. Even so, occasional showers will remain possible through the morning as lows settle in the mid-60s to near-70. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable but could be as high as 1 to 3-plus inches in the heaviest downpours or in places that get hit by storms repeatedly.
Tomorrow (Friday): Air off the ocean will park itself over the area. Add in shower potential for much of the day, and maybe some thunder. Overall, the intensity of rain will probably be lighter than in recent days given less moisture in the atmosphere, but up to a half-inch is possible. Hey, I’ll take a break from the heat. It might be a little bit of a shock to the system as highs are only near-70 and may hold in the 60s in some areas, especially north of the District. Humidity is still on the moderate side, so it’s not exactly perfect.
Pollen update: Before today’s rain, grass pollen was moderate. Weed pollen was low/moderate. Tree pollen and mold spores were low.
