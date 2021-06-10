Tomorrow (Friday): Air off the ocean will park itself over the area. Add in shower potential for much of the day, and maybe some thunder. Overall, the intensity of rain will probably be lighter than in recent days given less moisture in the atmosphere, but up to a half-inch is possible. Hey, I’ll take a break from the heat. It might be a little bit of a shock to the system as highs are only near-70 and may hold in the 60s in some areas, especially north of the District. Humidity is still on the moderate side, so it’s not exactly perfect.