* Flash Flood Watch this evening *

5:10 p.m. Flash flood warnings from Sterling to Alexandria in northern Virginia and in northern Charles County due to torrential downpours

Slow-moving heavy thunderstorms have triggered two flash flood warnings in the last half hour:

  • A warning, in effect until 8:15 p.m., spans southeast Loudoun and central Fairfax County into the western city of Alexandria. Here mostly one to three inches of rain has fallen but radar shows up to 3 to 5 inches in a zone between Burke and Franconia
  • A second warning, in effect until 8 p.m., span southern Prince George’s and northern Charles County. Radar shows one to three inches of rain has fallen here, with isolated totals over 3.5 inches south of St. Charles.

In both of these zones, up to another inch or so of rain could fall. While the intensity of rainfall may slowly diminish, high water from rising streams may cover roads. Remember never try to drive across a flooded road, as the height of the water is difficult to judge.

According to the National Weather Service, an exit ramp from Interstate 66 to Nutley St. in Vienna was closed due to high water.

It was a steamy one, with temperatures getting into the mid-80s to near 90 for highs. That juice helped fire up scattered to numerous storms across the region. While it has not been a deluge for everyone, some flooding has occurred as a result of a few heavy, slow-moving storms. Expect more rain on Friday.

Through tonight: Showers and storms, some with very heavy rain, will continue into the night. Downpours late this afternoon prompted a flood warning in parts of Anne Arundel and Prince Georges counties that will continue until 10 p.m. as more rain is possible. The warning area includes Bowie, Largo, Upper Marlboro and Camp Springs. Up to 1 to 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in this area.

Scattered (hit-or-miss) downpours are possible over much of the region through the evening, though storms may tend to drift south and weaken some after dark. Even so, occasional showers will remain possible through the morning as lows settle in the mid-60s to near-70. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable but could be as high as 1 to 3-plus inches in the heaviest downpours or in places that get hit by storms repeatedly.

Tomorrow (Friday): Air off the ocean will park itself over the area. Add in shower potential for much of the day, and maybe some thunder. Overall, the intensity of rain will probably be lighter than in recent days given less moisture in the atmosphere, but up to a half-inch is possible. Hey, I’ll take a break from the heat. It might be a little bit of a shock to the system as highs are only near-70 and may hold in the 60s in some areas, especially north of the District. Humidity is still on the moderate side, so it’s not exactly perfect.

Pollen update: Before today’s rain, grass pollen was moderate. Weed pollen was low/moderate. Tree pollen and mold spores were low.

