Today (Friday): Showers are likely. Storms and downpours are possible. Clouds rule the day. Flooding remains a chief threat that we’re eyeing. Daytime high temperatures are right around 70, but mugginess is summerlike with dew points not much below that. East winds blow near 10 mph. At least another half-inch of rain is possible, more if a downpour sits over you for any amount of time. Confidence: Medium-High