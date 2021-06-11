Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

* Flash flood watch for southwestern parts of the region through this evening *

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Downpours still being possible, plus the gray skies, takes joy away from cooler temperatures. Muggy, too.

Express forecast

  • Today: Downpours possible. Highs: 60s to near 70.
  • Tonight: Rain ends. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.
  • Tomorrow: Sunnier. Slight shower chance. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.
  • Sunday: Shower/storm chance. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Forecast in detail

Patchy downpours yet again today may warrant new flood watches and warnings given increasingly saturated soil. We will keep an eye on today’s potential heavy rainfall from slow-moving showers and storms, and see it out of here heading into the weekend. We do dry out and warm back up over the next few days.

Today (Friday): Showers are likely. Storms and downpours are possible. Clouds rule the day. Flooding remains a chief threat that we’re eyeing. Daytime high temperatures are right around 70, but mugginess is summerlike with dew points not much below that. East winds blow near 10 mph. At least another half-inch of rain is possible, more if a downpour sits over you for any amount of time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower and storm activity wanes heading into the night. Much of the area may end up with another half-inch of rain. Low temperatures cool into the upper 50s to mid-60s. Northeast breezes stay under 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies should partially clear, revealing a rather nice day. The slightest of shower chances are possible, but nothing is heavy or long-lasting at all. High temperatures get to near 80 degrees to perhaps the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: With skies mostly clear, be sure to look for the first piece of the new crescent moon, appearing over Venus in the west. Low temperatures in the region may only dip into the 60s by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Shower and storm chances slowly build during the day, especially by afternoon hours. Overall, skies are partly sunny and that helps boost high temperatures back into at least the mid- to upper 80s. It may be slightly muggier, too. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Any final showers or storms should die quickly enough. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s. Skies turn partly cloudy later. Confidence: Medium

Mainly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday promote a return to summer warmth. High temperatures may aim for the mid- to upper 80s. It may be a bit less muggy, too. Dew points, if they can dip below 60, should feel less humid. That would be a treat if so. Confidence: Medium