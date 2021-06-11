Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Friday): Showers are likely. Storms and downpours are possible. Clouds rule the day. Flooding remains a chief threat that we’re eyeing. Daytime high temperatures are right around 70, but mugginess is summerlike with dew points not much below that. East winds blow near 10 mph. At least another half-inch of rain is possible, more if a downpour sits over you for any amount of time. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Shower and storm activity wanes heading into the night. Much of the area may end up with another half-inch of rain. Low temperatures cool into the upper 50s to mid-60s. Northeast breezes stay under 10 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies should partially clear, revealing a rather nice day. The slightest of shower chances are possible, but nothing is heavy or long-lasting at all. High temperatures get to near 80 degrees to perhaps the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: With skies mostly clear, be sure to look for the first piece of the new crescent moon, appearing over Venus in the west. Low temperatures in the region may only dip into the 60s by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Sunday: Shower and storm chances slowly build during the day, especially by afternoon hours. Overall, skies are partly sunny and that helps boost high temperatures back into at least the mid- to upper 80s. It may be slightly muggier, too. Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: Any final showers or storms should die quickly enough. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid-60s. Skies turn partly cloudy later. Confidence: Medium
Mainly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday promote a return to summer warmth. High temperatures may aim for the mid- to upper 80s. It may be a bit less muggy, too. Dew points, if they can dip below 60, should feel less humid. That would be a treat if so. Confidence: Medium