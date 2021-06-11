Many may disagree, but if we desire to see significant improvement in national tornado warnings (and severe thunderstorm warnings for that matter), we should at least consider testing a national (or at the very least regional) issuance model, where all warnings are issued by a group of dedicated experts at one centralized hub. It would take a large expert team of warning forecasters, but the repetition, focus, and attention to detail would be unmatched, and I believe it would yield positive results. That said, there are limits to the practical predictability of tornadoes (especially QLCS tornadoes) from a warning perspective given their relatively small space and time footprint.