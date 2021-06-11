Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Occasional showers continue, in a generally waning fashion. Some heavy stuff is still possible this evening. Isolated flooding is possible. Never cross flooded roadways. As temperatures fall to the low and mid-60s for lows, some patchy fog may form. Winds are light and variable.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Rain should be ending by sunrise or so. Clearing into the day, with partly to mostly sunny skies by early afternoon. Just an outside shot at another shower or storm later in the day. Highs are near 80. Humidity is moderate. Not bad for mid-June!
Sunday: It’s a mild start and turning into a typical warm and muggy summer day. Bubbly skies increasingly fill the sky, potentially bringing showers and storms late day. Before that, highs are in the low to mid-80s.
Pollen update: The pollen count has been partially washed out by rain.
