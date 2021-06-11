Excessive rainfall rates topped 4 inches an hour Thursday evening just before sunset around Culpeper, triggering “extensive” flash flooding. Emergency responders received more than a dozen calls for roads blocked by flooding according to the Weather Service.
“If it’s not an emergency, stay home,” advised the Culpeper Police Department on Twitter Thursday evening.
Flash flooding was also reported in Madison County, where 3 to 5 inches of rain fell. Amounts also topped 4 inches in Albemarle and Rappahannock counties in Central Virginia.
On Friday, a flood warning remained in effect until 3:30 p.m. for Culpeper and Rappahannock counties due to ongoing stream and river flooding.
Some of the heaviest rainfall on Friday focused in Virginia’s Northern Neck where flood and flash flood warnings were issued into the afternoon, following 2 to 5 inches of rainfall. Up to another 1 to 2 inches was predicted.
In a morning bulletin, the Weather Service highlighted the potential for very heavy rain across eastern Virginia, falling at rates of up to 2.5 inches per hour.
Much of central and northern Virginia was placed in a “moderate” risk zone for excessive rainfall Friday by the Weather Service.
The forecast
Waves of rain, with embedded heavy downpours, are expected to continue into Friday night in central and northern Virginia, including much of the Washington region (although intensity of rain should generally decrease north of the District). The rain should gradually taper off from north to south on Saturday morning.
The Weather Service predicts widespread additional amounts of around an inch, with locally higher amounts likely (especially in eastern Virginia, as noted above).
Why so much rain?
The intensity and duration of rainfall is the result of a cool front stalled over Virginia, which is serving as a convergence zone for streams of moisture. On the north side of front, cool but moist air is feeding in from the Atlantic Ocean. Air hitting the front from the south is also exceptionally humid and moist.
The waves of rain will not abate until the front pushes far enough to the south for northern and central Virginia to exit this convergence area.
Select rainfall totals through Friday morning
As of 10 a.m., here are some of the rainfall reports logged by the Weather Service:
In Virginia
- 9.35 inches in Culpeper
- 5.34 inches in Sperryville (Rappahannock County)
- 4.35 inches near Woodstock (Shenandoah County)
- 4.34 inches near Earlysvile (Albemarle County)
- Around 4 inches in Madison (Madison County)
- 3.07 inches in Winchester
- 2.59 inches in Alexandria
- 2.55 inches in Ashburn
- 2.4 inches in Vienna
- 1.99 inches in Leesburg
- 1.91 inches in Fredericksburg
- 1.27 inches at Reagan National Airport
- 1.14 inches at Dulles Airport
In Maryland
- 4.12 inches near Kettering
- 3.41 inches in Towson
- 3.29 inches in Deale
- 2.14 inches in Laurel
- 1.2 inches in Greenbelt
- 1.0 inches in Frederick
In the District
- Washington, D.C.: around 1 inch