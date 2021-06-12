Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Saturday): There could still be a few showers, some fog or drizzle around early morning. With time, clearing should work into the area. By afternoon, it’s probably pretty sunny. Only a very small chance of a quick shower late day. Highs are near 80. Winds are out of the east early, but shifting to the south with time, around five to 10 mph in both instances. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Once we get past that tiny chance of an evening shower, it’s partly cloudy through the night. Muggy, but not notably so for June. Lows are in the low to mid-60s, which is close to the dew point, so some fog may develop late. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Sunday): After any morning fog breaks, skies are partly cloudy and humidity is moderate. Pretty classic June, with highs reaching the mid-80s. We’ll have to keep an eye on storms to the northwest during the afternoon and see how they make it here, if they do. Seems it would be on the late afternoon or evening side if so. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Some storms may rumble by into the evening. Otherwise, it’s partly cloudy overnight. Lows settle to the mid- and upper 60s most spots. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Partly to mostly sunny conditions greet us as we begrudgingly enter the work week Monday. Temperatures are up a bit, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. There could be a few afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium
Similar conditions persist into Tuesday. There might be more clouds around, so let’s call it partly to mostly cloudy. It’s also a touch cooler, maybe 80 to 85 or thereabouts. Again, there’s a chance of a few late-day storms. Confidence: Low-Medium