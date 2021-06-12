Current rating practices are both a blessing and a curse to meteorologists and statisticians trying to categorize tornado strength. Since direct observation of tornadic winds are virtually impossible, engineers have helped create metrics that can allow meteorologists surveying damage to estimate a tornado’s intensity. That requires structures be impacted though — something that’s not always the case in Middle America. That makes it challenging to evaluate long-term tornado trends, since ratings are as much a product of where a tornado occurs as they are how strong it is.