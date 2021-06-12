Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Stubborn cloud cover will begin to break up in the evening hours, so we should actually see some sun at sunset (which is at 9:34 p.m. today!). It is a bit muggy overnight, with some areas of patchy fog developing. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with dew point values not far behind and little, if any, wind to speak of.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Low clouds and patchy fog persists through midmorning. Eventually, the sun will pop out, and we will be left with mostly sunny skies and warm and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s with dew point values in the upper 60s. There is an increased chance of some showers and thunderstorms late tomorrow evening and into the overnight period. Muggy again with lows in the upper 60s.
