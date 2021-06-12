The lack of any prevailing wind really hurt us today. Low-level moisture got stuck under some pesky cloud cover, and as a result, Saturday ended up a bit cooler than forecast. That low-level moisture could translate into areas of fog overnight and into tomorrow morning. But the sun will return tomorrow in what should be a rather typical warm and muggy mid-June day.

Through tonight: Stubborn cloud cover will begin to break up in the evening hours, so we should actually see some sun at sunset (which is at 9:34 p.m. today!). It is a bit muggy overnight, with some areas of patchy fog developing. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with dew point values not far behind and little, if any, wind to speak of.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Low clouds and patchy fog persists through midmorning. Eventually, the sun will pop out, and we will be left with mostly sunny skies and warm and humid conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s with dew point values in the upper 60s. There is an increased chance of some showers and thunderstorms late tomorrow evening and into the overnight period. Muggy again with lows in the upper 60s.

