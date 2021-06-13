Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Heat, humidity, and a late-day storm chance are building again. At least highs should fall safely short of 90.

Express forecast

  • Today: Increasing sun, warm and humid, storm chance late. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.
  • Tonight: Evening storm chance, mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.
  • Tomorrow: A few showers possible early, storm chance late. Highs: Mid-to-Upper 80s.

Forecast in detail

We close out the weekend a bit brighter and warmer today, at the expense of higher humidity and potentially some late-afternoon or evening storms. Tomorrow and Tuesday continue warm with a few showers and storms here and there as a series of weak disturbances move thorough. Our payoff is in the picture though, as high pressure brings cooler and drier air by midweek.

Today (Sunday): Low clouds and fog may linger for a bit this morning, but we should turn party to mostly sunny by late morning into the afternoon. That helps push afternoon highs into the the low-to-mid 80s, with a light wind from the south keeping the humidity up in the moderate range (dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s). Could see an isolated late-afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A line of storms could approach from the west during the evening. They could threaten gusty winds and small hail, especially in our western areas, but also may weaken or dissipate as they close in on the metro area. A few light showers and some fog/drizzle linger overnight, with lows in the mid-60s to near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): A few more showers are possible in the morning with a front nearby. Skies then turn partly to mostly sunny again with warm highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and continued moderate humidity. Can’t rule out a couple of late-afternoon showers or storms. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase as another pulse of energy approaches by the evening hours. Scattered gusty showers and storms are possible through around midnight, but again some of these may weaken as they get closer. A few areas of fog overnight with otherwise partly cloudy skies and lows dropping to the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Tuesday trends a touch cooler with mostly sunny skies and lowering humidity levels, but still with a sight chance for a quick pop-up shower or storm with yet another weak disturbance moving through. Afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 80s. Tuesday night should see temperatures falling toward overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s (“windows open” weather!) with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Break out the “Nice Day” sun because we’ll be dreaming of days like Wednesday when we hit late July and early August around here. At least that’s the way it looks now. High pressure building in from the northwest should provide mostly sunny skies and even lower humidity as highs top out right around 80. *Chef’s kiss*. Confidence: Medium