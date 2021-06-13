Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): Low clouds and fog may linger for a bit this morning, but we should turn party to mostly sunny by late morning into the afternoon. That helps push afternoon highs into the the low-to-mid 80s, with a light wind from the south keeping the humidity up in the moderate range (dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s). Could see an isolated late-afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: A line of storms could approach from the west during the evening. They could threaten gusty winds and small hail, especially in our western areas, but also may weaken or dissipate as they close in on the metro area. A few light showers and some fog/drizzle linger overnight, with lows in the mid-60s to near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow (Monday): A few more showers are possible in the morning with a front nearby. Skies then turn partly to mostly sunny again with warm highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and continued moderate humidity. Can’t rule out a couple of late-afternoon showers or storms. Winds are light and variable in direction. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Clouds increase as another pulse of energy approaches by the evening hours. Scattered gusty showers and storms are possible through around midnight, but again some of these may weaken as they get closer. A few areas of fog overnight with otherwise partly cloudy skies and lows dropping to the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
A look ahead
Tuesday trends a touch cooler with mostly sunny skies and lowering humidity levels, but still with a sight chance for a quick pop-up shower or storm with yet another weak disturbance moving through. Afternoon highs reach the low-to-mid 80s. Tuesday night should see temperatures falling toward overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s (“windows open” weather!) with partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
Break out the “Nice Day” sun because we’ll be dreaming of days like Wednesday when we hit late July and early August around here. At least that’s the way it looks now. High pressure building in from the northwest should provide mostly sunny skies and even lower humidity as highs top out right around 80. *Chef’s kiss*. Confidence: Medium