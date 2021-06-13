There are two primary factors that cause this tremendous difference in temperature. The first is elevation. In the atmosphere, the temperature changes by about 3.5 degrees for every 1,000 feet of elevation. As you go higher, it gets colder; that’s why you see snow on mountaintops. The reverse is true when you descend into the canyon because of a process known as compressional warming. With a nearly 5,000-foot difference from the rim to the base of the canyon, the temperature should warm by an astounding 18 degrees.