Showers and storms moved into the D.C. region this afternoon much earlier than anticipated. Much of the heavy precipitation broke up before reaching our area, but the threat of showers and storms will linger through the evening and overnight hours. We should salvage some mostly sunny weather Monday before renewed storm chances emerge in the evening.

Through tonight: Scattered showers will end in the early evening. Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight, with temperatures settling in the mid- to upper 60s and dew points not far behind. Areas of patchy fog may develop, especially in locations where it rained earlier. More scattered showers and storms are likely to develop just before daybreak tomorrow.

Tomorrow (Monday): Showers and storms will linger in the early morning, but mostly sunny skies will follow, and it will be another warm and muggy day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or two. Shower and storm chances increase in the evening and through the night, with lows in the mid-60s.

