Through tonight: Scattered showers will end in the early evening. Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight, with temperatures settling in the mid- to upper 60s and dew points not far behind. Areas of patchy fog may develop, especially in locations where it rained earlier. More scattered showers and storms are likely to develop just before daybreak tomorrow.
Tomorrow (Monday): Showers and storms will linger in the early morning, but mostly sunny skies will follow, and it will be another warm and muggy day. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s, with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or two. Shower and storm chances increase in the evening and through the night, with lows in the mid-60s.
