Today (Monday): A few showers and perhaps a rumble are possible early before a lengthy pause with partly sunny skies. As the afternoon wears on, some widely scattered showers and storms could pop up, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Some showers and storms are likely late in the evening and overnight, especially north of the District. By the predawn hours, everyone should be drying out with gradual clearing and lows 60 to 65. Light and variable winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a good-looking day overall with at least partial sunshine, a refreshing breeze (from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph) and comfortable temperatures. However, a disturbance passing through could set off a fast-moving shower with highs right around 80. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: It’s a nice night to give your air conditioner a pause. Under partly cloudy skies, lows settle in the 50s in most spots to about 60 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday and Thursday are the week’s top two days with sunny skies, low humidity and highs right around 80. The nights are clear and comfortable, with lows in the 50s to near 60. Confidence: Medium-High
Although temperatures rebound well into the 80s by Friday with abundant sun, humidity is still relatively low — making it a good one for the beach or pool. Partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
Saturday is very warm with highs up near 90 and humidity is also more noticeable (dew points mid-60s), although not oppressive. Late in the day or in the evening, some scattered thunderstorms are possible as a cool front moves in. Lows Saturday night are in the 60s. The forecast for Sunday depends on whether the front can clear. If it can, we’ll have more sunshine but less humidity. But, if the front gets hung up, it will remain humid and we’ll have a chance for showers and storms. Confidence: Medium