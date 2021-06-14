Saturday is very warm with highs up near 90 and humidity is also more noticeable (dew points mid-60s), although not oppressive. Late in the day or in the evening, some scattered thunderstorms are possible as a cool front moves in. Lows Saturday night are in the 60s. The forecast for Sunday depends on whether the front can clear. If it can, we’ll have more sunshine but less humidity. But, if the front gets hung up, it will remain humid and we’ll have a chance for showers and storms. Confidence: Medium