Through Tonight: Storms may move through the area this evening, primarily in the 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. window. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging wind the main threat. More on that here. It’ll tend to clear out once the storms move south and east late night. Lows range across the 60s. Winds are from the northwest around five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Beautiful mid-June weather is on tap. Clouds may linger into the morning but we trend mostly sunny with time if so. Highs are near 80. With dew points falling below 60, it should be relatively comfortable. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
