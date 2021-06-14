A general four to six inches with localized amounts topping eight inches are likely where the system comes ashore in the United States late week regardless of whether it has a name. That part of the country has already seen serious flooding over the past several months, with some spots picking up three feet of rain or more since the start of April. Flash-flood emergencies were issued in May in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, La.; residents in Louisiana and Mississippi in particular should monitor the progress of the system.