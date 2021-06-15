The weekend brings a summery story as Saturday surges to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs with moderate humidity conditions and the introduction of scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Saturday night remains moderately muggy with lows from the mid-60s to low 70s with still a chance for a scattered shower or storm. Sunday continues the moderate humidity with clouds keeping highs in the low to mid-80s instead, while we continue the risk for a scattered shower or thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium