Today (Tuesday): Beautiful weather arrives, with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity decreases during the day (dew points falling from the low 60s into the 50s) as light winds blow from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: A few evening clouds are possible with a very slight chance of a brief shower in northern areas but, otherwise, mostly clearing skies as lows drift down to the cool mid-50s in the outer suburbs to comfortable mid-60s in the city. Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Very nice weather prevails as sunny skies and low humidity assist temperatures into the 70s and low 80s by afternoon. Dew points drop from the 50s in the morning to the dry 40s in the afternoon. Light comfortable breezes are in the 5- to 10-mph range from the northwest again. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s to around 60 means you can use natural air conditioning with the windows open with just light breezes from the west and north. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday is just like Wednesday with sunny skies, low humidity, light breezes and warm weather as highs hit the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. Clear and cool Thursday night with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
Friday starts to see a temperature incline; however, humidity lags behind. Look for sunny skies to continue as highs climb into the mid- to maybe upper 80s. Relative humidity should stay on the lower side though until some increases Friday night as lows only drift to the mid- to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium
The weekend brings a summery story as Saturday surges to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs with moderate humidity conditions and the introduction of scattered afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Saturday night remains moderately muggy with lows from the mid-60s to low 70s with still a chance for a scattered shower or storm. Sunday continues the moderate humidity with clouds keeping highs in the low to mid-80s instead, while we continue the risk for a scattered shower or thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium