Pat Cavlin is a meteorologist at NBC2 in Fort Myers, Fla.; he’s also an experienced pilot, and loves taking up aircraft for an occasional cruise over the South Florida peninsula.
During a flight over Fort Myers on Sunday, Cavlin happened upon a lone rain cloud unleashing a torrential downpour over the Caloosahatchee River. He had just taken off from Page Field with a flight instructor around 9:30 a.m.
“Air traffic control was routing us around the area to set us up for the approach, and the heading they put us on brought us into the perfect position to witness this tiny downpour over the Caloosahatchee,” he wrote in a Twitter direct message. "We were flying at 2,000 feet and thankfully there was no lightning with this shower so we were able to get really close to it."
The downpour, which appears only half a mile to a mile wide, appears like a glistening silver curtain as sheets of rain cascade several thousand feet to the waters below. A lip appears on the bottom of the rain shaft where downward-moving air spreads out upon hitting the ground; a dark spot is visible on the surface of the water as cool, gentle wind spreads over the river.
“The sight was so remarkable and unlike anything I had seen so far in my 6+ years of flying,” wrote Cavlin. “As we flew by it the air was surprisingly calm... no updrafts or downdrafts... pretty smooth sailing.”
Cavlin said the shower stayed mainly over the river and didn’t produce any lightning. Still, having a birds-eye view of the type of pop-up showers he regularly forecasts was an unforgettable experience.
“I put the plane on autopilot and took as many photos and videos as I could to document it,” he wrote. “The coolest thing about the photos I took is the comparison in size to the 35-story high rises along the river, with the size of the rain shaft. Even with a tiny shower like that, it’s still hard to appreciate exactly how enormous it is unless you can take a step back and view it from that perspective.”
Calvin is currently working on procuring an instrument rating, which is a supplement to his pilot license that will enable him to fly in adverse weather where visual navigation isn’t always possible.
His portrait of a downpour captures one of thousands of localized convective showers that pop up over the Sunshine State every summer. Convection, or the transfer of heat through a fluid, is manifest in the atmosphere through showers and thunderstorms. Convection occurs when the atmosphere is unstable, meaning that air near the surface has a tendency to rise.
Greater amounts of instability foster bigger, more widespread or more intense thunderstorms, while shallow, brief downpours are more common when instability is modest. That was the case on Sunday.
“The recent pattern over [southwest Florida] has been dominated by a light wind off the Gulf, meaning extreme humidity and isolated morning showers,” wrote Cavlin. “This was the most picturesque shower I’ve ever seen from the air.”
Most afternoon have featured more robust showers and thunderstorms, with scattered rain chances for every day in the foreseeable future.
In the meantime, Cavlin says the lone cloud illustrates the challenge all meteorologists face in predicting pop-up or scattered showers.