Through Tonight: Mostly clear skies persist from sunset through the night. It’s ideal for cooling off, and lows make the upper 50s and low 60s most spots, with some perhaps higher and lower. Winds out of the northwest continue around five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s a lot like today. If anything, a degree or two cooler with less humidity, but still under largely sunny skies. That’s about perfect any time of year, let alone mid-June. Highs are mainly in the upper 70s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph, with some stronger gusts at times.
Pollen update: Mold spores, tree, weed and grass pollen are all low.
Heat: We’re moving into the time of year when heatstroke deaths peak. The National Weather Service offers some tips to keep children from becoming trapped in a hot car.
