In fact, Phoenix has only once before seen a four-day stretch of highs at or above 116 degrees; this would be only the second time on record dating back to 1933. Wildfire smoke may bring a hazy look to the sky as it drifts in from the 104,755 acre Telegraph fire about 60 miles east of the city. It was 68 percent contained as of Tuesday morning. Smoke from the wildfires could reach New England by Friday as it surfs the jet stream east.