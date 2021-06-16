Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): Clockwise flow around high pressure centered over the Great Lakes means a steady breeze from the northwest for us here in the D.C. area. And that means mostly sunny skies and comfortable warmth. Morning temperatures rise through the 60s into the low-to-mid 70s, with afternoon highs near 80 and low humidity (dew points in the mid-40s to near 50). Winds are light from the northwest, around or less than 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Gorgeous evening as temperatures fall back through the 70s into the 60s. Remaining mostly clear through the overnight with low humidity, lows in the 50s to near 60, and light winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): No change, and that’s a good thing! Pretty much an identical forecast to today, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity as highs head for near 80 again. Winds continue light from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: It’s another beautiful evening as temperatures retreat through the 70s into the 60s. Overnight lows settle in the mid-50s to near 60. The only real change is a light wind starting to come from the southwest. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday doesn’t bring the perfection of today and tomorrow. But it’s still pretty nice for mid-June. Humidity stays on the low side (dew points in the 50s) with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Increasing clouds and humidity Friday night with a few showers possible and warmer lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
Not the best timing, but hotter and more humid conditions return this weekend along with a storm chance. Overall, it’s pretty typical summer stuff, with partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and a few showers or storms possible (about a 30 percent chance each day, with the best chance during the afternoon into evening). The humidity is higher but not awful (dew points in the mid-60s). Saturday night lows fall back to the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium