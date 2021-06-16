Not the best timing, but hotter and more humid conditions return this weekend along with a storm chance. Overall, it’s pretty typical summer stuff, with partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and a few showers or storms possible (about a 30 percent chance each day, with the best chance during the afternoon into evening). The humidity is higher but not awful (dew points in the mid-60s). Saturday night lows fall back to the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium