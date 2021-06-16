Through tonight: It’s a glorious evening with temperatures in the 70s around sunset. If you’re out late, you might want to grab an extra layer, as mostly clear skies persist. Low temperatures settle into a range of 50s in the suburbs to around 60 downtown.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s close to a copy of today. Sounds good to me! Highs are near 80 as sunshine remains abundant. If anything, humidity might fall a touch, with dew points nearing the mid-40s. Winds are from the northwest around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.
Now you see it: Heavy rain in India earlier in the week helped cause a sinkhole that ate a car. I mean, it really ate the car.
