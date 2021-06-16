The overall mass of thunderstorms is owed to a CAG, or Central American Gyre. They are large-scale, weak regions of spin that allow thunderstorms to fester. This particular CAG is not overly impressive and is a bit farther north of where most CAGS usually establish themselves. That said, it is likely a more concentrated lobe of spin, or vorticity, that will gel in the coming day or two and help nucleate a tropical depression.