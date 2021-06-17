Five to ten inches of rain is expected to fall from southeast Louisiana into the Florida Panhandle, with a heavy swath continuing north and east across the Deep South and into the Southeast. Some spots near the track could pick up a foot of rain by the time the system exits.
Depending on the system’s track, very heavy rain could hit New Orleans and Baton Rouge, where sandbags are being distributed ahead of the developing storm.
As of Thursday morning, the disorganized system was drifting from the Bay of Campeche into the main body of the Gulf of Mexico. Little to no storminess was ongoing right near the center, with much of the thunderstorm activity displaced to the east and north.
Slow organization of the system is anticipated Thursday.
“A tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form over the west-central Gulf of Mexico tonight or early Friday,” wrote the National Hurricane Center in a Thursday morning update.
Subtropical cyclones have characteristics of both tropical and nontropical weather systems. Whereas tropical systems tend to have a majority of their precipitation close to their center, in many cases a subtropical presentation includes fronts to the north and east of the center, where the heaviest rain tends to concentrate.
Regardless of classification, the low-pressure area will continue to gather moisture off the warm gulf waters as it marches northward. Given rainfall slated to develop to the north of the storm center, precipitation is expected to increase notably along the central Gulf Coast as soon as Friday morning.
With the storm likely to come ashore early Saturday in western or central Louisiana, New Orleans faces the potential for flooding rain. As much as one to two inches is expected to fall Friday before conditions really go downhill into Friday night, when an additional six inches or so is possible.
“The exact location of the higher [rainfall totals] will largely depend on the strength, intensity, timing and placement of this feature and is being closely monitored,” wrote the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
Although some uncertainty remains, the Weather Prediction Center has declared a slight risk of excessive rainfall, level two out of four, for parts of the northern Gulf Coast from the west of New Orleans to Mobile on Friday. A moderate risk, level three out of four, covers a similar zone on Saturday.
On the heels of the hurricane blitz of 2020, much of southern Louisiana into parts of Mississippi and Texas have also had a wet 2021, making the region particularly vulnerable to new rounds of flooding. New Orleans has seen about twice its normal rainfall year-to-date. Other nearby locations have observed similarly hefty amounts.
Areas farther to the north and east where heavy rain is anticipated Sunday, from Georgia to the Carolinas, have generally not seen as much rain lately. Over the past several months, parts of the Carolinas have even dipped into low-level drought so rainfall from the system would be beneficial.
Beyond rain, impacts from the potential storm are not anticipated to particularly severe. Winds, for example, are unlikely to exceed low-end tropical storm intensity, or 40 to 50 mph.
Since the developing storm is still disorganized, it has a rather short window of time left to intensify. Nonetheless, some modest strengthening is possible as it continues to churn northward. This could cause storm surge flooding from the rise in ocean water above normally dry land in coastal areas, in addition to the flooding caused by rainfall.
Tornadoes will also be possible as the system comes ashore and tracks northward, mainly to the east of its track. Tropical tornadoes are fairly common thanks to the low-level wind shear or changing wind direction with altitude, associated with such systems. Most of these twisters are quick and weak, usually causing minimal damage.
Additional heavy rain and flooding concerns are likely through parts of the Southeast and into the Mid-Atlantic Monday as the storm wanders toward the Atlantic seaboard. How much rain falls in any given area will depend on the storm track, which is still coming into focus.