Today (Thursday): Abundant sunshine and very low humidity make today a delight. Light winds from the north keep highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and comfortable. Confidence: High
Tonight: Cloudless skies, calm winds and low humidity allow temperatures to drop off quickly. Lows range through the 50s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates, but clouds begin to sneak back into the area later in the afternoon. Humidity remains comfortably low, but highs ratchet back up to more typical levels, in the mid- to upper 80s. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to build during the evening, and a few scattered showers may develop after midnight. Light southwest breezes persist. Lows hover in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible anytime Saturday but are likely to be brief. Sunshine breaks through with frequency and highs climb to the mid- to upper 80s. Humidity is back to being a nuisance but is still moderate (dew points in mid-60s). Overnight lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
While Sunday is technically the summer solstice, since it happens late at night, it shares the honor for the longest day of the year with Monday. Skies are partly cloudy, with plenty of humidity and a late-day isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Highs peak in the upper 80s to low 90s and overnight lows remain in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
If Tropical Storm Claudette comes into existence in the Gulf tomorrow, some of its clouds and tropical showers could arrive by late Monday. In any event, it will be uncomfortably humid, with highs mainly in the upper 80s but low 90s if the storm is a flop. Confidence: Low-Medium