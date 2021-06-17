In a vicious, self-reinforcing cycle the heat has intensified the historic drought plaguing the West which has, in turn, exacerbated the heat. Nearly 55 percent of the West is experiencing an “extreme” or “exceptional” drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Soil moisture is at or near the lowest levels seen in over 120 years in many areas, so energy that would normally go into evaporation is directly heating the air and surfaces instead.