Through Tonight: Get outside if you can, this amazing streak is coming to a close shortly. This evening keeps the perfect weather coming. Temperatures settle through the 70s on the road to sunset. Under mainly clear skies, lows settle to a range between the mid-50s and 60. Winds are light after dark.
Tomorrow (Friday): Summer makes a comeback as winds shift to come from the south and southwest. A few additional clouds may fill the sky, but it remains largely sunny. Highs try for the upper 80s most spots. Humidity is still on the low side.
See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.
It’s a dry pleasant: In addition to the delightful temperatures, dew points this afternoon tumbled into the upper 30s and lower 40s. That’s super dry for summer around here. The image below helps visualize it. A dew point of 41 in Washington at 4 p.m. in mid-June is roughly a 1 percent kind of weather.
