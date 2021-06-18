Coastal areas may see six to ten inches of widespread rain as the storm comes ashore, with isolated higher amounts. Flash flood watches extend northward through southeast Alabama, the southern half of Alabama and parts of western Georgia, where the storm system is predicted to track.
If the system attains a name before landfall, it will be called Claudette. As early rain bands crossed the coast Friday, the governor of Louisiana issued a state of emergency in preparation.
As of the late-morning update from the National Hurricane Center, the system is moving to the north-northeast around 14 mph. Packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the developing storm was centered about 220 miles south of Morgan City.
Landfall is anticipated in marshlands to the southwest of New Orleans in the predawn hours Saturday. By sunrise Saturday, the storm center should be near the city as it heads northeast.
In addition to heavy rain, additional storm hazards may include minor storm surge flooding from the rise in ocean water above normally dry land at the coast (up to about two to three feet), and gusty winds, up to 40 to 50 mph, that could cause isolated damage or power outages. But rainfall is the primary concern.
The risk of flooding is heightened by the relatively slow movement of the storm system and its broad expanse.
A large swath of six to ten inches of rain is a good bet near and east of where the storm comes ashore. Isolated locations could see totals of 10 to 15 inches.
Given the relatively disorganized nature of the storm, this is a case where following the National Hurricane Center’s “cone of uncertainty,” which is a projection for the track of the storm center, might be less useful than normal. The width of the forecast cone is based on historical errors in the track forecast, not necessarily where impacts will be the worst.
“The system will remain broad with most of the impacts well east of the center,” the National Weather Service office in Mobile, Ala., pointed out in their morning discussion.
The New Orleans region is likely to face some of the biggest threats. The Weather Service office in New Orleans anticipates “potentially dangerous” rainfall through Saturday.
New Orleans looks to pick up about four to eight inches, with more south and east and less north and west of the city. The Weather Service expects the worst flooding along and east of Interstate 55, which runs from the western end of Lake Pontchartrain northward toward Mississippi.
The flooding threat is exacerbated by wet, saturated soils ahead of the storm. Rainfall totals in much of the region are running 150 to 300 percent of normal over the past three months. In southeast Louisiana, that equates to more than a foot of extra rain relative to average.
Often, landfalling tropical systems present a tornado risk. The chance of tornadoes is limited Friday, but may grow Saturday as the storm moves inland. In addition, the saturated ground may make it easier for either tornado or straight-line winds to topple trees.
Rainfall totals and other impacts are likely to rapidly diminish headed west of the storm center.
For areas in the western half of Louisiana, the forecast has improved. Lafayette, about 115 miles west-northwest of New Orleans may only pick up about a half inch of rain. Lake Charles, plagued by flooding last hurricane season and by spring rains, might only see about a quarter of an inch.
Once the storm system departs the northern Gulf Coast, it is then projected to pass through the southern Appalachians on Sunday and wander into the Carolinas on Sunday night into Monday before trickling back off the Mid-Atlantic coast. The remnant storm should stay south of the Washington-Baltimore region, but could clip the Virginia Tidewater late Monday
The potential for two to six inches of rain follows the storm as it heads northeastward. Some additional flooding is likely in these regions, although their soils are not as wet as those nearer the Gulf Coast.
On its exit into the open Atlantic Ocean, with a cold front giving it the boot, the storm may kick up some swells across the Northeast U.S. as a parting gift Tuesday.