Tomorrow (Saturday): A couple showers could be around early before more sun breaks through. Additional showers or a thunderstorm are possible almost anytime but are likely to be brief and generally hold off until the later afternoon hours. Some late in the day could be strong to severe. Breaks in the overcast boost high temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity becomes increasingly unpleasant, with dew points rising through the 60s. Confidence: Medium