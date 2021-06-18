Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Summerlike warmth is returning. At least we still have comfortable-enough dew points below 60, making humidity tolerable.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Slightest storm chance. Highs: Upper 80s to around 90.
  • Tonight: Slight shower or storm chance. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.
  • Tomorrow: Late-day showers or storms possible. Some strong? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.
  • Sunday: Some shower or storm chance. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Forecast in detail

Summer warmth makes a comeback today and it’s set to camp out for the foreseeable future. Shower and storm chances slowly rise over the coming days, along with ever-higher, more humid dew points. That said, even with slight strong storm chances tomorrow, we can still find plentiful outdoor time.

Today (Friday): Noticeable warmth returns, thanks to southwest winds around 10 mph. High temperatures try for the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A few additional clouds may fill the sky by late afternoon — when we have the highest chance of seeing a stray storm although there may be none as well. It’s our final day of comfortable dew points under 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds continue to build during the evening and night. A few scattered showers or a storm may pass by, especially after midnight. Light south breezes should stay under 10 mph. Low temperatures don’t fall much, into the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): A couple showers could be around early before more sun breaks through. Additional showers or a thunderstorm are possible almost anytime but are likely to be brief and generally hold off until the later afternoon hours. Some late in the day could be strong to severe. Breaks in the overcast boost high temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity becomes increasingly unpleasant, with dew points rising through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Evening clouds, showers and storms are possible. Once any of that activity ends, it’s calmer overnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Morning shower and storm chances aren’t quite as high as during the afternoon hours. Skies are partly sunny overall, for the summer solstice, with palpable humidity. High temperatures peak in the upper 80s to low 90s Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Any thunderstorms should die down by late evening but we may stay mostly cloudy. Low temperatures continue to remain soupy, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tropical remnants from Claudette may pass by later Monday and into Tuesday. If so, it may trigger a few strong storms and flooding downpours. For now, it seems the majority of the storm system wants to stay to our south with us left under partly sunny skies. Stay tuned. Detailed timing is still TBD. Despite some clouds, high temperatures still aim for the mid-80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium