Today (Friday): Noticeable warmth returns, thanks to southwest winds around 10 mph. High temperatures try for the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A few additional clouds may fill the sky by late afternoon — when we have the highest chance of seeing a stray storm although there may be none as well. It’s our final day of comfortable dew points under 60. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds continue to build during the evening and night. A few scattered showers or a storm may pass by, especially after midnight. Light south breezes should stay under 10 mph. Low temperatures don’t fall much, into the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): A couple showers could be around early before more sun breaks through. Additional showers or a thunderstorm are possible almost anytime but are likely to be brief and generally hold off until the later afternoon hours. Some late in the day could be strong to severe. Breaks in the overcast boost high temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity becomes increasingly unpleasant, with dew points rising through the 60s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Evening clouds, showers and storms are possible. Once any of that activity ends, it’s calmer overnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday: Morning shower and storm chances aren’t quite as high as during the afternoon hours. Skies are partly sunny overall, for the summer solstice, with palpable humidity. High temperatures peak in the upper 80s to low 90s Confidence: Medium
Sunday night: Any thunderstorms should die down by late evening but we may stay mostly cloudy. Low temperatures continue to remain soupy, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
Tropical remnants from Claudette may pass by later Monday and into Tuesday. If so, it may trigger a few strong storms and flooding downpours. For now, it seems the majority of the storm system wants to stay to our south with us left under partly sunny skies. Stay tuned. Detailed timing is still TBD. Despite some clouds, high temperatures still aim for the mid-80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium