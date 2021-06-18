Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Looks like it will be a great evening on the way. Temperatures will dip into and through the 70s before sunset. Clouds will thicken a bit tonight. There’s a chance of a stray shower or storm late. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, with light winds after dark.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Humidity will return in a more noticeable way. Add in highs near 90, and it will be earnestly feeling like summer. Scattered storms may pop up in the afternoon or evening, and a few may be strong. Winds will be from the southwest around 10 mph, with gusts past 20 mph.
Sunday: There’ll be more sun and heat. It will be a good deal like Saturday, but probably a touch hotter overall. Highs will be near and above 90, and with dew points near 70, it will feel like mid-90s at times. An isolated late-day storm is possible.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.