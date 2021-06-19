Today (Saturday): There could be some showers around in the morning, but much of the day ends up dry. Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity makes it feel toastier than that. Isolated to scattered showers and storms may redevelop during the afternoon. Any that form could be strong, with heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds the main threats. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Once we kick any evening shower or storm risk, it’s partly cloudy and muggy overnight. Some patchy fog could form by morning, especially where it rains during the day. Lows are in the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a hot and humid one from start to finish. Classic June in Washington. Temperatures are a touch warmer than today, or mainly near 90 to the low 90s, although sticky dew points near 70 make it feel more like mid-90s. Winds are from the southwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: There’s a risk of an evening storm. Overnight, partly cloudy and humid. Near 70 to the mid-70s should do it for lows. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Humidity may reach its peak of this streak on Monday. With some luck, temperatures are down at least slightly. Stuck between remnants of the tropical system that made landfall on the Gulf Coast and a cold front, it should be relatively tranquil. Highs are again around 90. Just an isolated storm chance, given the heat and humidity. Confidence: Medium
Showers and storms are a good bet Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Some of the rain could be heavy. With plenty of clouds and rain around, it should be at least a touch cooler, so let’s say highs in the mid-80s, for now. Confidence: Medium