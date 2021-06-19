Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We have about a 2 (slight) out of 5 chance that any storms developing through this evening turn severe. While we aren’t confident that numerous storms develop, the few that may pop have an elevated chance of packing a punch, including some downpours. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy and soupy, with low temperatures dipping only into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Showers and storms remain in the forecast, particularly during the afternoon hours. So far, chances for strong to severe storms remains low. Skies will again have periodic clouds but it will be a bit brighter than Saturday, with partly sunny conditions. High temperatures will be near 90 to low 90s, but will feel more like mid-90s thanks to steamy conditions as dew points hover around the 70-degree mark. Southwesterly winds around 10 mph could gust near 25 mph a couple times.
That smoke smell in the air: Western U.S. fires
No, you’re not imagining it, and no, your neighbor isn’t burning brush. Western U.S. fire smoke has been blown eastward. We may be dealing with periodic smoke in the D.C. area, so we’ll watch it. Our air quality, while decreasing, so far isn’t too bad.
The Western U.S. Megadrought and concurrent heat wave are fanning the continued flames. Fire danger remains high, and it would only take a spark in some locations to set off a new blaze.
