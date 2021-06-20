Today (Father’s Day): After a warm start, even partial sunshine should be able to build the heat. Morning temperatures rise through the 70s into the 80s with afternoon highs likely reaching the low 90s. With the heat comes plenty of humidity with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70. We’ll also see the chance of few late-afternoon or early-evening showers and storms, especially north of D.C. Winds from the southwest are generally less than 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Still the chance of a few showers and storms early evening. Otherwise we’re rather warm and sticky through the overnight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevail, with lows slowly falling off into the mid-70s or so. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Sort of rinse and repeat, as we’re far enough ahead of an approaching cold front that we shouldn’t see more than few more isolated showers and storms. Summer heat and humidity remains in place for the first full day official summer official with highs again reaching the low 90s with the help of partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Depending on the timing of an approaching cold front, shower and storm chances may increase as wet get into the evening and overnight, or they may largely hold off until sometime Tuesday. The air mass continues warm and sticky with partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures back off to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
The front should work its way through the region Tuesday morning into mid-afternoon, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms, with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. Cloud cover and the showers/storms keep temperatures at bay a bit, likely topping out near 80. Humidity should start to drop by late afternoon following the frontal passage, with clearing skies Tuesday night as cooler and drier air drops overnight lows back own to the 50s. Confidence: Medium
Wednesday is shaping up as beauty as high pressure surges into the area. Get ready for a mild and sun-filled day, with a low humidity (dew points in the 50s) and light refreshing breezing from the north. Highs top out right around 80! Confidence: Medium-High