Happy Father’s Day and happy (just barely) first day of summer. It certainly feels like summertime weather today with a return to hot and humid conditions and even a tropical system lingering offshore. Just a slight risk of some scattered showers and storms this afternoon ahead of a warm and muggy evening. And fittingly so for the first full day of summer, Monday will be another hot and humid one.

Through tonight: A slight chance at scattered showers, but I think most of us should avoid any wet weather. It will be a rather uncomfortable and a bit tropical environment overnight. Lows in the city will be hard pressed to fall below 75 degrees, with low 70s expected elsewhere. Humidity levels will be high, as well, and some pockets of fog may develop in the typical spots.

Tomorrow (Monday): Another hot and humid one, with temperatures and humidity just a tad higher. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, and the humidity levels will push the heat index close to 100 at times. Shower and storm chances will be on the rise late in the day and especially in the evening. Some heavy downpours are likely overnight tomorrow with lows in the 70s once again.

