Today (Monday): Cloudiness early in the day gives way to steamy afternoon sunshine. Highs range from 90 to 95, but it feels like 95 to 100 factoring in the humidity (dew points in the low 70s). Winds are light from the south, around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a slight (20 to 30 percent) chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It’s muggy, with lows from 71 to 76. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially between midmorning and midafternoon, when the rain could be heavy. The clouds, rain and passing cold front mean temperatures don’t rise much; in fact, high temperatures between 75 and 80 may come in the morning, with temperatures falling to 70 as the rain comes through. Light winds from the south become northwesterly during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: A lingering stray shower is possible into the evening before partial clearing overnight. It turns quite refreshing, with lows 55 to 60. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
The spectacular weather we saw Wednesday and Thursday last week returns for a curtain call on the same days this week. Highs both days range from 75 to 80 under sunny skies, and humidity levels are very low (dew points in the 40s and 50s). Overnight lows are mostly in the 50s, except close to 60 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
It does warm up on Friday, but humidity is held in check for one more day (dew points in the 50s to near 60). Under sunny skies, highs are near 85. It turns more humid Friday night as lows settle in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend brings conditions more typical of late June, with partly sunny skies, moderately high humidity (dew points 65 to 70) and highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Each day brings a chance of late-day storms, with Sunday carrying a somewhat higher likelihood. Saturday night is mild and muggy, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium