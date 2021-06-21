Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: The evening round of storms is moving away to the east, and the next few hours should be quiet. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions persist into the night. A couple more showers may move through late tonight. Maybe even a rumble as the cold front slinks this way. Lows make the mid-60s to around 70. A few patches of fog may form.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some showers and perhaps a rumble are around in the morning. Activity should tend to wane as we go through the midday and get deeper into the afternoon. Skies are probably breaking by late day, as daytime highs try for the low and mid-70s. Humidity is coming down through the day, too, on a gusty northwest wind.
Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.
