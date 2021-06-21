In addition to blinding downpours and copious lightning, some storms may contain damaging wind gusts. A few could deliver hail as large as quarters, as well. The National Weather issued a special statement to alert residents of the storm potential.
“A line of strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts is expected to sweep east across our region this afternoon into this evening,” it writes. “Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, although large hail and an isolated tornado are also possible.”
With its midday update, the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center expanded its level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms to cover the District. The storm threat expands from Tennessee to New England and into southern Canada.
Washington is near the southern end of the main storm risk zone and intense storms may be most numerous north of the District. Overall, the chance of storms decreases south of the city, but storms that develop anywhere have the potential to become intense.
At a glance
Timing for main line:
- Interstate 81 (Hagerstown/Winchester/Front Royal): 4 to 6 p.m.
- Route 15 (Frederick/Leesburg/Gainesville): 5 to 7 p.m.
- Interstate 95 (Baltimore/Washington/Fredericksburg): 6 to 8 p.m.
- Route 301 (Crofton/Upper Marlboro/Waldorf): 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
There could be an isolated shower or storm before the main line of scattered activity arrives. Additional (probably sub-severe) showers or storms are possible overnight, with more rain likely tomorrow.
Storm motion and duration: Moving west to east and lasting 30-60 minutes.
Main threats: Heavy rain, dangerous lightning and localized damaging wind gusts.
Small chance of: Hail. Brief/weak tornado.
Rainfall potential: Highly variable. Up to about an inch in the heaviest storms.
All (or mostly) clear: By 8 to 10 p.m., although a lingering shower is possible after that.
Confidence: Medium. While the air mass is very unstable, coverage of storms is uncertain. Wind shear that helps sustain storms is also on the low-end so storms may be sporadic and/or short-lived.
Discussion
Today’s setup features a volatile atmosphere – one that has become quite unstable, given strong solar heating and winds from the south ushering in a hot and humid air mass at low levels.
From the west, a cold front is approaching, as shown below.
While the front is lagging a bit to our west around prime thunderstorm formation time, a precursor trough of low pressure (orange dotted lines) may help organize a line of thunderstorms locally. Storms around here are often fueled by a pre-frontal trough.
Meanwhile, a disturbance in the upper-level jet stream flow – while presently over the Ohio Valley – will begin to influence our region later in the afternoon.
That disturbance helps increase the strength of winds aloft, leading to increased wind shear across New York, New England and into the northern part of the Mid Atlantic. It also helps spark the storms as it presses into the region.
The most widespread storms are expected to reside essentially from the Mason-Dixon line and northward, where the Storm Prediction Center has bumped up the severity probability to Level 3 of 5, or enhanced. Farther south into this area, where there is more distance from the low pressure center, the coverage of storms is less certain. This is especially true south of Washington.
Various models which explicitly simulate thunderstorm cells suggest that a line of storms will form over the high terrain to our west and then move over the metro region during the late afternoon and evening.
How widespread any severe storms will be, remains a bit fuzzy. The level of storm organization depends critically on the wind shear, and it’s the shear that could be a limiting factor today. While it will intensify through the afternoon, it may just barely support a sustained severe wind threat.
It is also possible that severe storms (or at least a subset) will be more of the “pulse” variety, that is, solitary, individual cells that briefly attain severe values, then dissipate. This is especially true of any cells out ahead of a line.
In terms of severe weather types, storms that are more driven by an unstable atmosphere and shear are capable of producing locally torrential downpours, intense volleys of lightning, downbursts and even small hail.
As a reminder, a downburst is a short-lived but hyper-concentrated and damaging blast of downdraft air. In terms of hail, we expect that these cells would mainly generate anything from mothball to quarter-size, in localized spots.
Should the storms become more organized and widespread, the wind damage risk may expand as well.