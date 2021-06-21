As of 8 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center had discontinued tropical storm warnings for the North Carolina coast as the worst weather with the storm was pushing out to sea. By 11 a.m., the minimal tropical storm, packing winds of 40 mph, was centered 90 miles south of Ocean City, while zipping off to the east-northeast at 28 mph.
Weather radar had showed some heavy rain bands from Claudette between Elizabeth City, N.C., and Virginia Beach through midmorning Monday. The downpours even triggered a flash flood warning near Chesapeake., Va., where one to three inches of rain fell in a short time. But just before noon, all rain had pushed offshore.
Before the rain ended, amounts between one to three inches were common across the Carolinas and Virginia Tidewater, mostly falling between Sunday and Monday morning. About one to two inches was common around Raleigh, N.C.
Wind gusts reached up to 53 mph on the Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, N.C., as the storm passed by.
With the storm exiting, just some rough surf is expected in its wake along the Mid-Atlantic coast through Monday night. Over the Atlantic, Claudette is expected to remain a tropical storm before morphing into a nontropical storm over the open waters east of Nova Scotia on Tuesday. By Wednesday, it is predicted to dissipate.
Claudette proved to be a unique tropical cyclone as it was declared a tropical storm over land rather than the ocean, both upon landfall in southeast Louisiana Saturday morning and on its departure over the North Carolina coastal plain early Monday.
But the storm was much more problematic along the northern Gulf Coast and in the Southeast than it was in the Mid-Atlantic.
In addition to the 10 people who died in the multivehicle accident in Butler County, Ala., about 60 miles south of Montgomery, two people were killed when a tree fell on a mobile home in Tuscaloosa County; another person drowned in floodwaters in DeKalb County in northeast Alabama.
The storm’s most destructive element proved to be a tornado it spawned in Brewton, Ala., about 60 miles east-northeast of Mobile, near the Florida Panhandle on Saturday morning. That twister destroyed “dozens” of homes and injured three people, according to Weather.com.
As Claudette plowed into the northern Gulf Coast late Friday and early Saturday, it produced five to 10 inches of rain from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, with isolated amounts of nearly a foot, leading to areas of flooding. Winds in this zone gusted up to 60 mph and water levels rose two to three feet above normally dry land at the coast, causing areas of inundation.
On Saturday and Saturday night, the system’s heavy rain spread into north central Alabama, where more flooding occurred. In Tuscaloosa 7.40 inches of rain were reported at the airport while Birmingham International Airport logged 4.55 inches.
Heavy rain also traversed central and northern Georgia, including Atlanta, with amounts between two and four inches being common.
When Claudette was first named early Saturday, it became the fifth earliest third-named storm on record in the Atlantic. The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which continues through November, is predicted to be an active one with 13 to 20 named storms.