Today (Tuesday): Cloudy skies with scattered showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible into the midday hours. Additional rainfall could total around 0.25 to 0.5 inches, and locally up to about 0.75 inches. With the clouds and showers, temperatures are much cooler than yesterday, holding fairly steady in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Some partly sunny spots possible by mid-to-late afternoon with the humidity dropping as well (dew points falling into the 50s). Winds from the north around 10 mph may gust near 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clearing skies this evening and overnight as temperatures continue to fall, with early-dawn lows from the low 50s in the outer suburbs to a still comfortably cool near 60 in the city. No air conditioning is needed. Light winds blow from the north. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Very nice weather for our midweek marker as sunny skies and very low humidity accompany highs in the mid-70s to maybe about 80. Dew points are only in the 40s (which is very low humidity for June!). Light winds from the north again at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Clear and cool again with lows in the 50s to about 60. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday continues our excellent conditions as sunny skies support highs near 80, humidity remains very low, and the winds stay mostly light. Thursday night is comfortable again with lows in the 50s to low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High
Friday finds another nice day that is just a touch warmer with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity nudges up a bit, too, but remains relatively low for summer in D.C. Friday night trends warmer and somewhat muggier with lows in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
While the weekend is hotter, it shouldn’t be excessively so. Both days should be partly sunny with moderate to high humidity as highs move mainly into the upper 80s. A chance of a shower or thunderstorm is present each late afternoon into evening, although the odds are higher on Sunday vs. Saturday. Saturday night should be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm, too, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium