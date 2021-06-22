Today (Tuesday): Cloudy skies with scattered showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible into the midday hours. Additional rainfall could total around 0.25 to 0.5 inches, and locally up to about 0.75 inches. With the clouds and showers, temperatures are much cooler than yesterday, holding fairly steady in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Some partly sunny spots possible by mid-to-late afternoon with the humidity dropping as well (dew points falling into the 50s). Winds from the north around 10 mph may gust near 20 mph at times. Confidence: Medium-High