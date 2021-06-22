The heat will be dangerous both because of its extreme magnitude and extended duration. With nighttime lows only falling to around 70 in most places, there will be little opportunity for the air inside homes to cool off. Two-thirds of Seattle-area and nearly one-third of Portland, Ore., homes lack air conditioning. That means the elderly and vulnerable populations will be especially at risk for heat-related illnesses, since mild nighttime lows will offer little relief for the body.