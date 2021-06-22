The National Weather Service in Spokane is referring to the episode as a “historic and dangerous heat wave,” while noting “this won’t just be one day in the 100s.”
“In case you haven’t heard, we’ll be getting REALLY hot this weekend!” it wrote. “It will, without a doubt, set a few records.”
The agency has issued excessive-heat watches and warned that heat-related illnesses are likely for some, with concern for residents without adequate air conditioning — “i.e. a lot of people,” it wrote.
Temperatures were already toasty on Tuesday across the Columbia Basin of eastern Washington and extreme northeast Oregon, where highs climbed into the upper 90s. That marks a mere taste of what’s to come. Wednesday and Thursday will feature similar temperatures before the mercury spikes on Friday with a few spots hitting 100.
Widespread highs in the range of 100 to 110 degrees are expected on Saturday, both within the coastal valleys and well inland. Temperatures may top 110 degrees in some spots by Sunday, with signals that the heat may stick around until the middle of next week.
The skyrocketing temperatures can be traced to a sprawling ridge of high pressure colloquially known as a “heat dome.” That high deflects inclement weather to the north, bringing copious sunshine, sinking air and clear skies. Weak high pressure is in control across the northwestern Lower 48, but will be replaced by a robust high-pressure system slated to move ashore and into southern British Columbia during the day on Saturday.
In downtown Seattle, a high near 92 is forecast on Saturday, with mid-90s in reach Sunday. Average highs this time of year tend toward 74 degrees.
The airport has only hit 100 degrees or higher twice — once on July 20, 1994, and again on July 29, 2009, when highs spiked to 103. While that’s not in the forecast now, both the American GFS and European models hint that it’s possible, illustrating just how rare heat of this magnitude will be.
It has been nearly three years since Seattle logged an official heat wave, entailing three consecutive days at or above 90 degrees.
Farther inland, temperatures will be markedly warmer, like in Spokane. The city of nearly 220,000 could see highs topping 90 degrees for upward of a week in the current weather pattern. Both weekend days are expected to peak in the lower 100s, with Monday’s anticipated high pegged at 107 degrees. That would break the 2015 record of 105. It would also be a record for the month of June, and precariously close to the city’s record of 108 degrees.
In Yakima, Wash., the heat will be even more unbearable — highs near 110 degrees are likely Sunday and Monday. In nearly 80 years of bookkeeping, Yakima has only measured two stretches of three or more days hitting 105 degrees. A third could be tallied by early next week.
Yakima has also only ever hit 110 degrees once on record — on Aug. 10, 1971. It’s not out of the question that Monday ties or breaks a record. A high of 107 is expected in Boise, Idaho, on Monday. Medford, Ore., could hit 107, too.
The heat will be dangerous both because of its extreme magnitude and extended duration. With nighttime lows only falling to around 70 in most places, there will be little opportunity for the air inside homes to cool off. Two-thirds of Seattle-area and nearly one-third of Portland, Ore., homes lack air conditioning. That means the elderly and vulnerable populations will be especially at risk for heat-related illnesses, since mild nighttime lows will offer little relief for the body.
Conditions will also be problematic from a wildfire and drought standpoint. Red-flag warnings for wildfire danger are posted from the Four Corners region through interior Oregon, and more alerts will be issued in the days ahead. A few “dry thunderstorms” — or lightning-producing thunderstorms with little to no rain — are possible, which could ignite new blazes.
As of Tuesday, large fires were active in 10 states. So far this year, more than 29,000 fires, the most in a decade, have burned more than 1 million acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
Equally disconcerting will be the exacerbation of ongoing extreme to exceptional drought in the West. The forthcoming outbreak of heat, made worse by human-induced climate change, will further dry soils and reinforce drought conditions. The drought, in turn, will make future extreme heat events more likely.
“The heat will unfortunately be bad news for farmers, too,” wrote the Weather Service in Spokane. “Low relative humidities and no precipitation will worsen the already bad drought. Plus, fuel models suggest record dryness this early in the season, so wildfires are a concern.”
More than 55 percent of the West is experiencing an extreme or exceptional drought — the two most severe categories — as scant precipitation and above-average temperatures wreak havoc on agriculture and water resources. Looking ahead, continued anomalously hot and dry conditions are expected there for the remainder of the summer.
This next blast of heat comes on the heels of a historic heat wave that set nearly 4,000 records in the West last week. Phoenix hit at least 115 degrees for a record six days in a row, and Tucson topped 110 for a record eight straight days. The heat wave even expanded into Mexico, where a location just south of the U.S. border soared to 124.5 degrees, the highest temperature ever recorded in the country during June.
The intensity of last week’s heat wave, like the one forthcoming, is connected to human-caused climate change and the buildup of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.
Jason Samenow contributed to this report.