The National Weather Service received more than 80 reports of damaging winds, mostly downed trees and limbs, concentrated in northwest Virginia and northern Maryland. The storms formed in western Maryland and the eastern Panhandle of West Virginia between 2 and 3 p.m. and raced east, arriving in Baltimore and northeast Maryland between 6 and 7 p.m.
Although the initial round of storms, which prompted more than a dozen warnings, mostly missed the District, a second round developed later at night (between 10 and 11 p.m.) which unloaded heavy rain but much less wind and lightning compared with the first round.
The storms developed ahead of a strong cold front which has caused temperatures to drop more than 20 degrees since Monday afternoon.
How I photographed the lightning
Early Monday evening, I set up my cameras at the Lincoln Memorial with the hope of shooting the storms as they closed in on the District. But as the storms missed the Mall, I aimed my cameras at distant lightning flashes in Maryland.
The storms moved fast, which was a drastic change from the storms exactly one week earlier, which pinned me inside the Jefferson Memorial for several hours by flooding rain, close lightning strikes and strong winds.
In total, I photographed a dozen distant lightning flashes Monday and have included my favorite lightning photo below.
The image at the top of this article is a composite image of four lightning flashes stacked into a single image shot over several minutes. The people in the foreground near the Reflecting Pool were chosen from a single photo because stacking four sets of people into one image looks rather funny.
Also included in this post are photos and videos from our readers that show clouds and lightning from the same line of storms.
Jason Samenow contributed to this article.