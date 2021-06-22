Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies are slow to clear at first, then clouds rapidly vanish overnight. Someone in the broader region may catch a great sunset in the process. Lows range across the 50s, probably even into the city. Some spots well north and west could dip into the upper 40s. Maybe a few patches of fog as winds go light late.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): A sparkling morning gives way to an amazing afternoon. This is Nice Day Sun material all around, with any cloudiness being momentary and minor. Highs are mainly in the mid-70s, and skies are very blue with humidity vanquished. Winds are shifting to the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.
See Matt Roger’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Before the rain, mold spores were moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are all low.
Rain: Two-day totals have surpassed two inches of rain in some spots north and northwest of the city, where a broad one to two inches fell across places such as Loudoun and Montgomery counties. The airports ended up getting skirted by much of the activity, with 0.39 inches recorded at National over the past two days, much of that coming today. Dulles picked up 0.42 inches over the same time period, and Baltimore managed 0.76 inches.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.