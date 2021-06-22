Unable to reach his wife again, Darden did the only thing he could do: He went back to desk at the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, where he had just assumed the role of meteorologist-in-charge. As damage reports started to roll in from his neighborhood, Darden issued warning follow-ups, coordinated with emergency managers, and tried not to worry too much about his wife and daughter. It wasn’t easy.
“When the phone goes dead and you start hearing reports of damage from your neighborhood, immediately the worst goes through your mind,” said Darden, now the meteorologist-in-charge at the Birmingham Weather Service office. “You can’t divest yourself from the reality of what’s going on around you.”
Darden’s experience that day highlights a rarely discussed aspect of tornado forecasting: the psychological toll it takes on forecasters.
A ‘deeply personal’ endeavor
Many meteorologists who live in tornado-prone parts of the country have had to issue warnings for their own neighborhood or remain on the job while a twister struck their house. Even when their loved ones aren’t directly in the storm’s path, the split-second decisions meteorologists must make about whether to issue tornado warnings can have long-lasting impacts on their communities.
When lives are lost, it can be traumatic for the forecasters who were doing everything they could to save lives during the event.
“We all live in these communities where the storms take place,” said Kim Klockow-McClain, a social scientist with the Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies at the University of Oklahoma who studies weather and climate risk. “There’s something in that that’s really, deeply personal.”
A stressful, high stakes responsibility
While death tolls from tornadoes have fallen over time due to improvements in both forecasting and early warning systems, tornadoes are still among the most dangerous extreme weather events the public faces. These violent, fast-moving vortices are often too small to spot definitively on radar, making it hard to issue tornado warnings with more than several minutes of lead time.
Some tornadoes, including some large and destructive ones, still go unwarned. Meanwhile, false alarm rates — when a tornado warning is issued but a tornado fails to form — remain stubbornly high, a fact that some research suggests can cause the public to take warnings less seriously.
All of these factors make the decision to issue a tornado warning an incredibly high stakes responsibility. While a team of meteorologists at a Weather Service office is often filtering through radar and satellite data as well as eyewitness accounts in the lead up to a warning being issued, the decision ultimately rests with a single person. Often, that warning operator has mere seconds to make the call.
“Overall it’s a stressful job,” said Rick Smith, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Weather Service office in Norman, Okla. “You bear the responsibility of issuing the warning, issuing it with enough lead time for someone to act on, [and] issuing a warning where nothing happens and you cause more problems than the storm itself caused.”
The stress of tornado warnings is compounded by the fact that while longer lead times can save lives, they also increase the likelihood of false alarms, said Steve Runnels, the warning coordination meteorologist at Weather Service office in Springfield, Mo. “I would love to be able to give as much lead time for every tornado as I possibly can,” Runnel said. “I’d like to have no false alarms. It just doesn’t work that way.”
Chad Ommitt, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Weather Service office in Topeka, Kan., says that when it comes to extreme weather, it’s long been the case that “the penalty for not having a warning is greater than the penalty for having a warning.”
Tragic events leave a scar
Even the most accurate tornado warnings don’t always prevent lives from being lost. Sometimes they don’t reach people in time to take shelter, or they don’t receive them because of power outages. In other instances, residents might not take the warning seriously enough. When a violent tornado strikes a community that’s not prepared, the consequences can be devastating.
For Darden, the tornado outbreak that struck central Alabama in March of 2019 “still leaves an emotional mark.” On March 3, a cluster of supercell thunderstorms spawned six tornadoes south of Birmingham.
While the staff at the Weather Service office in Birmingham did a “really good job with the warnings that day,” Darden says, one particularly violent EF-4 tornado still killed 23 people in Lee County, a rural part of the state with vulnerable manufactured homes and a limited number of storm shelters. “We had staff members in tears when reports came out about the number of fatalities,” Darden said.
Darden, who headed to Lee County to survey the damage immediately after the tornado struck, is still haunted by the destruction he witnessed and the scenes of teenagers digging through rubble to rescue loved ones. “In my 27 year career I had never seen what I saw that day,” he said. “It’s something I had to get counseling about later. And I don’t think that a lot of the public realizes that’s part of the job.”
Smith still wonders if he could have done anything else to save lives during the EF-5 tornado that battered Moore, Okla., on May 20, 2013. A warning went out “many minutes before the tornado happened,” he says, and yet two dozen people still died, including 7 children who were sheltering in an elementary school that partially collapsed.
“I don’t know how much better we could have done with the messaging,” Smith said. “But as a person, I can’t help back but look back and think, gosh, I could have done that better.”
It’s not uncommon for people who witnessed a tragedy to experience guilt in its aftermath, says Jamie Aden, a disaster psychologist and the executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College. That’s particularly true, he says, for emergency managers who often feel that they, or their institutions, should have been able to prevent deaths from occurring.
While Aden hasn’t seen research on meteorologists specifically, he says he wouldn’t be surprised if these men and women experienced a “similar pattern” of psychological impacts in wake of disasters.
Dedication to service
Another similarity between forecasters and emergency managers is that when disasters strike their communities, they’re often in the unenviable position of trying to help others while their friends and families require help.
“I know many broadcasters who’ve watched live on TV as their own house was hit by a tornado, and their families were inside,” Klockow-McClain said. “And they have to keep going. And that is a very deeply traumatizing experience.”
Some time after his call with his wife cut out on April 27, 2011, Darden received a text from his brother-in-law confirming his family was safe. Looking back, he guesses that about an hour elapsed before he received that message. But the wait felt much longer. “It was a very stressful situation,” he said.
Smith, who has experienced “multiple cases” of being at work while his family was sheltering from a tornado, says that as an office manager he tries to make sure people can step away to check on loved ones if they need to. “We're trying to take care of as many people as we can, but we can't do an effective job of that if we're not taking care of ourselves,” he said. “So we have to remember that.”
The broader public, Smith says, should remember that there are people behind the tornado warnings they’re receiving — people who often have as much of a stake in those warnings as anybody else.
“It’s not a faceless machine that’s doing this,” Smith said. “It is people working as hard as they possibly can to get this information out. And we’re not going to get it all right. We’re not going to catch every tornado, and every tornado warning is not going to have a tornado in it. But there’s offices full of people across the country that are working their rear ends off to put out the best information possible.”
Maddie Stone (@themadstone) is a contributing writer for the Capital Weather Gang and a freelance science reporter covering climate change, the environment, natural hazards and more. Previously, she was a science writer and editor at the technology website Gizmodo, where she went on to found Earther, a climate change-focused vertical.