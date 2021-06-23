Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: Temps struggle to reach 80 on the first of two GORGEOUS days in a row with sunshine and low humidity.

Express forecast

  • Today: Sunny and beautiful with low humidity. Highs: Upper 70s
  • Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows: 50s to near 60
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and beautiful (again!). Highs: Near 80

Forecast in detail

Incredible stuff out there today with sunshine, low humidity and highs approaching (but probably not quite reaching) 80 degrees. We’ve got another beauty tomorrow, just a tad warmer, before a fairly nice Friday despite increasing warmth and humidity. That brings us to a more typical summertime weekend with more humidity, highs near 90, and at least the chance of a shower or storm.

Today (Wednesday): Beautiful, gorgeous, delightful, magnificent! Pick your adjective; they all work for today. After a cool start in the 50s, morning temperatures rise through the 60s to near 70, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. All this under sunny skies with a light wind from the northeast and very low humidity (dew points in the 40s). Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and dry air lead to another comfortably cool evening and overnight. Evening temperatures fall back into the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s most spots, and perhaps right around 60 downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): All the goodness of yesterday with perhaps a couple of extra degrees. Skies stay sunny and the humidity stays low, with highs near 80 and a light wind from the east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies should continue into the evening, but we could see increasing clouds overnight. Otherwise we’re a touch warmer but still comfortable, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday temperatures and humidity both creep slightly higher, but both remain fairly comfortable for late June. Highs head for the low to mid-80s with partly to mostly sunny skies and a light wind developing from the south. Becoming mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend doesn’t bring any kind of excessive heat, but it definitely feels more like it should for the last weekend in June. We’re partly sunny and more humid (dew points back into the mid-60s to near 70), with highs near 90. Just a slight chance of a shower or storm on Saturday, with about a 30 percent chance of late-day showers and storms on Sunday. Confidence: Medium