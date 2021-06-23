Today (Wednesday): Beautiful, gorgeous, delightful, magnificent! Pick your adjective; they all work for today. After a cool start in the 50s, morning temperatures rise through the 60s to near 70, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. All this under sunny skies with a light wind from the northeast and very low humidity (dew points in the 40s). Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and dry air lead to another comfortably cool evening and overnight. Evening temperatures fall back into the 60s with overnight lows in the 50s most spots, and perhaps right around 60 downtown. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Thursday): All the goodness of yesterday with perhaps a couple of extra degrees. Skies stay sunny and the humidity stays low, with highs near 80 and a light wind from the east. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies should continue into the evening, but we could see increasing clouds overnight. Otherwise we’re a touch warmer but still comfortable, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Friday temperatures and humidity both creep slightly higher, but both remain fairly comfortable for late June. Highs head for the low to mid-80s with partly to mostly sunny skies and a light wind developing from the south. Becoming mostly cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend doesn’t bring any kind of excessive heat, but it definitely feels more like it should for the last weekend in June. We’re partly sunny and more humid (dew points back into the mid-60s to near 70), with highs near 90. Just a slight chance of a shower or storm on Saturday, with about a 30 percent chance of late-day showers and storms on Sunday. Confidence: Medium